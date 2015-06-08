June 8 Details of a large heart safety study
presented on Monday appear to give Merck and Co's
diabetes drug Januvia a clean bill of health, possibly setting
the stage for a return to sales growth for the drugmaker's
biggest product.
Merck in April said the study, called Tecos, of 14,724
patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of heart disease
demonstrated that adding Januvia to usual care did not increase
major heart problems any more than adding a placebo, removing a
cloud that has been holding back sales of the medicine and the
company's share price.
Januvia, an oral medication known chemically as sitagliptin
that helps lower blood sugar levels, had sales of about $4
billion in 2014, plus another $1.8 billion for the related
combination product Janumet
On the study's main focus, after about three years 11.4
percent of Januvia patients had experienced cardiovascular
death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke or
hospitalization for unstable angina versus 11.6 percent in the
placebo group.
The detailed results also showed no increase in
hospitalization for heart failure, which had been a particular
concern with DPP-4 inhibitors, the class to which Januvia
belongs. There were 228 such hospitalizations for Januvia and
229 in the placebo group, according to data also published in
the New England Journal of Medicine.
"We can be reassured we can use this drug for glucose
lowering without affecting the already high cardiovascular risk
in people with type 2 diabetes," said Professor Rury Holman, the
study's lead investigator, who presented the data at the
American Diabetes Association meeting in Boston.
"For the heart failure concern raised by other agents in the
class there is no difference (with placebo)," he added.
There was also no significant difference between Januvia and
placebo in infections, cancer, kidney failure or severe
hypoglycemia, which is dangerously low blood sugar, researchers
reported.
Acute pancreatitis, a concern with some diabetes drugs, was
uncommon but higher with Januvia, 23 versus 12. That was not
statistically significant.
"Numerically this is hardly a major risk, just something we
need to keep an eye on," Holman said.
Pancreatic cancers, also uncommon, were numerically fewer
with Januvia, 9 versus 14.
Death from any cause occurred in 7.5 percent of Januvia
patients versus 7.3 percent for placebo.
The Tecos heart safety study was conducted by an independent
academic research collaboration between the University of Oxford
Diabetes Trials Unit and the Duke University Clinical Research
Institute. It was undertaken after heart safety concerns were
raised over other diabetes medicines.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)