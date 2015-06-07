June 7 Novo Nordisk's IDegLira
combination drug for type 2 diabetes led to significant
reductions in blood sugar, weight and rate of hypoglycemia
compared with Sanofi's top-selling Lantus insulin
product, according to data from a late-stage trial presented at
a medical meeting on Sunday.
The Novo drug, given by once-daily injection, combines its
experimental long-acting insulin degludec with liraglutide, a
type 2 diabetes treatment sold under the brand name Victoza that
was recently approved under another name for weight loss.
IDegLira could give doctors an attractive alternative to
raising insulin doses in patients who require additional
treatment to get blood sugar levels to the target recommended by
the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
"The results demonstrated that IDegLira treatment could
positively impact patients who are not in control on their
current basal insulin therapy," Professor John Buse, the study's
lead investigator, said in a statement.
The combination treatment was recently approved in Europe as
Xultophy, but the Danish drugmaker cannot apply to sell it in
the United States until the insulin degludec component is
independently approved. That drug is in the midst of a large
study designed to clear it of heart safety concerns.
In the 26-week, 557-patient phase III study presented at the
ADA meeting in Boston, those who received IDegLira on average
saw A1c levels, a common measure of blood sugar over time,
reduced by 1.8 percent versus a drop of 1.1 percent for those
who increased their dose of Lantus, also known as insulin
glargine.
Seventy-two percent of IDegLira patients achieved the ADA
target A1c level of below 7 percent compared with 47 percent in
the Lantus group. There was a 57 percent lower rate of
hypoglycemia, or potentially dangerously low blood sugar,
observed with the Novo medicine.
In addition, the liraglutide component of Novo's combination
appears to more than offset the weight gain commonly seen with
insulin. IDegLira patients lost an average of 3 pounds (1.4
kilograms) versus a weight gain of 4 pounds (1.8kg) in the
Lantus group.
Weight loss is a particularly attractive benefit as obesity
is a leading cause of type 2 diabetes.
Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type
2 accounting for more than 90 percent. Without proper treatment
or lifestyle changes, those numbers are expected to grow
substantially in coming years.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)