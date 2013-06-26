By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, June 26
CHICAGO, June 26 An early stage study suggests
an experimental vaccine may be able to tame bits of the immune
system that go haywire in people with type 1 diabetes, offering
hope for a new way to delay or prevent the autoimmune disease,
researchers said on Wednesday.
For more than four decades, scientists have tried different
ways of manipulating the immune system to stop the destruction
of insulin-producing cells that is responsible for type 1
diabetes. The disease affects as many as 3 million Americans.
Some prior attempts suppressed desirable parts of the immune
system, leaving individuals vulnerable to infections and cancer.
Several teams are now attempting more targeted approaches in an
effort to delay or reverse type 1 diabetes.
Those with this form of diabetes currently must monitor
their blood sugar and take insulin several times a day, but the
treatment is risky - it can cause coma or death at any time and
can lead to heart disease, nerve damage, blindness and kidney
failure over time.
"What one really wants to do is tame or regulate the
specific aspects of the immune system that have gone awry and
leave the rest of the immune system intact," said Dr. Richard
Insel, chief scientific officer of JDRF, formerly known as the
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
In the latest effort, published on Wednesday in the journal
Science Translational Medicine, teams from Leiden University
Medical Center in the Netherlands and Stanford University in
California tested a vaccine genetically engineered to shut down
only the immune system cells causing harm, while leaving the
rest of the immune system intact.
"The idea here is to turn off just the rogue immune cells
that are attacking the pancreas and killing the beta cells that
secrete insulin," said Stanford professor Dr. Lawrence Steinman,
one of the study's senior authors and co-founder of a company
called Tolerion recently formed to commercialize the vaccine.
The study, done in 80 people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes
who were receiving insulin injections, was designed to test the
safety of the vaccine known as TOL-3021. The so-called DNA
vaccine is made up of a small round piece of DNA called a
plasmid that is genetically engineered to tamp down the immune
response to insulin and preserve insulin-producing beta cells.
The vaccine targets a precursor protein in the blood called
proinsulin. "It's a complicated series of snips and cuts in the
DNA that take away the capability to stimulate the immune
system," Steinman said.
"This effectively triggers an off-switch," he said.
After 12 weeks of shots given once a week, patients who got
the vaccine showed signs that they helped preserve some of the
remaining insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas without
causing serious side effects.
The vaccine also reduced the number of killer immune cells
known as T cells. And patients who got the active vaccine had
higher levels of C-peptides - a remnant of insulin production in
the blood that suggests the presence of more working beta cells.
Steinman admits the vaccine is far from commercial use, but
the study is promising enough to do a bigger study.
"So far, it looks like it is doing what we want," he said.
Insel said it was too early to say much about the vaccine's
promise. "It looks like it has some potential, but very small
numbers," he said.
"This was done initially as a safety and dose-finding study.
They were surprised to get these kinds of results," he said.
Stanford has licensed rights to the vaccine to
California-based Tolerion, which is designing a longer study in
as many as 200 patients to test whether the vaccine can slow or
stop progression of the disease in younger patients, before too
much damage has been done.
Insel said the work is one of several efforts aimed at
developing a vaccine for type 1 diabetes. Such a vaccine could
help people with active type 1 diabetes preserve residual beta
cells, giving them better control of their disease and
potentially getting them off insulin.
Ultimately, the hope is to develop an effective vaccine that
could be given to individuals who are genetically predisposed to
develop the condition, he said.
The World Health Organization estimates that about 10
percent of the 350 million people in the world with diabetes
have the type 1 variety - most have type 2, which is associated
with obesity and lack of exercise.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Paul Simao)