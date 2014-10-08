Oct 8 Diagenic ASA :

* Signed final agreement to acquire Nel Hydrogen AS

* Says Diagenic is acquiring 100 pct of shares in Nel Hydrogen for a total consideration of 120 million Norwegian crowns

* Says transaction will be financed through 40 million crowns in cash and 80 million crowns in new shares of company

* Says consideration shares to be issued will be valued at 0.65 crowns per share

* Says shares in company shall be subscribed for no later than Oct. 31

* Says shares of Nel Hydrogen shall be transferred to company no later than Nov. 7