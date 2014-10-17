EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
Oct 17Diagenic ASA :
* Says acquisition of NEL Hydrogen Holding AS has been completed
* Says the company will change its name to NEL ASA with NEL as new ticker
* Says the name change will be effective from the time of registration with the Register of Business Enterprises
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo (Nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer