(Repeats BRIEF to attach to duplicated alerts)

Sept 8 Diagenic ASA :

* Diag - signed letter of intent to acquire NEL Hydrogen AS * Says total consideration is of approximately NOK 120 million on an enterprise value basis * Says acquisition will be financed through NOK 40 million in cash and the remainder in new shares of Diagenic * Says the consideration shares to be issued will be valued at NOK 0.65 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage