May 13 Diageo Plc :
* Launches and prices euro denominated bonds
* Launches and prices 1.125 pct 5 year and 2.375 pct 12 year
fixed rate euro denominated bonds
* Priced eur 1.7 billion fixed rate euro denominated bonds
under its European debt issuance programme
* Issuer of bonds will be Diageo Finance Plc, with payment
of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo Plc.
* Issue consists of eur 850 million bonds due may 2019 with
a coupon of 1.125 pct and eur 850 million bonds due may 2026
with a coupon of 2.375 pct.
* Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse Securities
(Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank Plc, Morgan Stanley &
Co. International Plc, Nomura and RBS are joint book-running
managers.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: