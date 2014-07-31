UPDATE 1-Pret A Manger seeks more British baristas to balance Brexit risk
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
LONDON, July 31 Diageo Plc
* CFO sees trading in North America, Western Europe remaining about the same in new financial year
* Value of write-down of China business is 79 million pounds.
* CFO says expects improvements in emerging markets in back half of new financial year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London)
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.