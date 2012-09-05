LONDON, Sept 5 Diageo Chief Executive Paul Walsh's salary more than doubled last year to 11.2 million pounds ($17.8 million), after an 88 percent rise in the drinks company's shares over the last three years boosted his rewards from long-term incentive schemes.

Executive pay has become a hot political topic but Diageo, the world's biggest spirits group, justified Walsh's salary by saying 72 percent was linked to the group's share price performance over the past three years.

In the same timeframe, Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index managed a far modest rise of about 30 percent. Diageo stock outperformed as investors bought into its steady earnings growth and increasing sales, particularly in emerging markets.

Lucrative executive pay schemes have sparked controversy at a time of economic austerity and pressure on average salaries. The UK government said in June it would legislate to give shareholders power to reject director pay deals, in a response to public anger over soaring executive earnings.

Walsh's fixed pay of 1.3 million pounds and annual bonus of 1.8 million for its year through June 2012 were both marginally down from the previous year, but he gained as two option incentive schemes vested for the first time since 2008.

The two schemes rewarded Walsh 8.1 million pounds compared with 1.3 million in the previous year, pushing up his total salary to 11.2 million pounds from 4.4 million, according to the annual report from Diageo whose brands include Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky,

The chairman of Diageo's remuneration committee, Mervyn Davies, defended the big rise in the context of Diageo's share performance and its payment of dividends totalling 117 pence a share over three years.

"I am comfortable, therefore, that these incentive plan outcomes fairly reflect the strong performance delivered for our shareholders," he said in the annual report.

Finance Director Deirdre Mahlan also gained from the schemes with her total salary rising to 3.2 million pounds from 1.9 million in the previous year.

London-based Diageo added that in the three-year period the incentive schemes were based, its market capitalisation had increased by over 19 billion pounds to 42 billion.