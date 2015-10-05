LONDON Oct 5 Diageo has hired Kathryn Mikells from Xerox as its new chief financial officer, it said on Monday, as the world's largest spirits company navigates its way through a downturn.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said the appointment of Mikells will be effective on Nov. 9 and she will be based in London.

Mikells joins from U.S. printer company Xerox, where she has been CFO since May 2013.

She will replace Deirdre Mahlan, who is moving to the United States to oversee Diageo's business in North America, where increased competition in vodka has crimped sales of its biggest brand.

Diageo is also under scrutiny in the United States by regulators seeking information regarding its sales practices. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)