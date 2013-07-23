Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
LONDON, July 23 Global drinks firm Diageo on Tuesday said it had received approval from Chinese authorities to become the sole shareholder in Sichuan Chengdu Shuijingfang Group Company (SJF Holdco), the owner of white spirits company ShuiJingFang.
Diageo said it would acquire the remaining 47 percent stake in SJF Holdco owned by its Chinese partners for 233 million pounds. As a result, SJF HoldCo will be converted from a joint venture into a wholly foreign-owned enterprise owned by Diageo.
On completion, Diageo's indirect interest in Shanghai-listed Shuijingfang, one of the best known producers of China's 'Bai Jiu' spirit, will rise to 39.71 percent from 21.05 percent, it said.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: