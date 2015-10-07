(Adds details, background, share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Oct 7 Diageo Plc, the world's largest
spirits company, said it had sold its stakes in Jamaican brewer
Desnoes & Geddes Ltd and GAPL Pte Ltd, the majority
owner of Malaysia's Guinness Anchor Berhad, to
Heineken NV for $780.5 million.
The transaction also includes Diageo's acquisition of a 20
percent stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd from the
Dutch brewer, raising Diageo's total stake in GGBL to 72.42
percent.
The maker of Smirnoff vodka, Guinness beer and Johnnie
Walker whisky said the deal with Heineken would increase the
companies' focus in beer businesses in Jamaica, Malaysia,
Singapore and Ghana.
Diageo sold its 57.87 percent stake in D&G, the maker of Red
Stripe beer, and its 49.99 percent stake in GAPL to Heineken,
the companies said on Wednesday.
Diageo said the deals would result in an exceptional profit
after tax of about 440 million pounds ($671 million).
The company generates one-fifth of its revenue from beer,
mostly the Guinness brand, which is growing more slowly than
spirits. Despite the weak performance, Diageo often says the
business is critical, since it gives it a route to market in
Africa, making it easier to sell its spirits such as Johnnie
Walker whisky.
"It (the deal) provides a strong route to consumer for
Guinness which will grow the brand in these markets," Chief
Executive Ivan Menezes said in a statement.
Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said it would be
able to drive the investment and strategic direction of the
operating companies in Jamaica and Malaysia.
Following the deal, Heineken's stake in D&G will go up to
73.3 percent, while it will have full control of GAPL, which is
the licensee for Guinness and ABC Stout distribution for the
Singapore market.
Shares in Diageo were marginally up at 1820.5 pence in
London, while Heineken was up 0.7 percent at 75.27 euros in
Amsterdam.
($1 = 0.6557 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)