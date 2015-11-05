(Adds deal details, share price)
Nov 5 Diageo Plc, the world's largest
spirits company, said on Thursday it had sold its wine interests
in Argentina to Grupo Peñaflor for an undisclosed amount.
The sale includes the Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine
brands along with production sites and vineyards, Diageo said.
Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka, Guinness beer and
Johnnie Walker whisky, said Peñaflor would also distribute its
international spirits brands across the region.
Diageo said is expects to record an exceptional pretax loss
of about 60 million pounds ($91.40 million) once the deal is
completed, as expected, early next year.
The company's shares were marginally higher at 1904.5 pence
in London at 1415 GMT.
($1 = 0.6565 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and by Savio D'Souza)