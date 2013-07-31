LONDON, July 31 The new head of Diageo
on Wednesday confirmed a key medium-term organic sales target
for the world's biggest spirits group after it dipped in the
last financial year due to weakness in some markets.
Delivering the first set of results under new boss Ivan
Menezes, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness stout
said organic net sales were up 5 percent in the year to end
June, slightly above forecasts but below the group's medium term
target of 6 percent.
The group said the results had been boosted by strength in
the spirits market in the United States and double digit growth
in emerging markets.
"The breadth of our good performance is reflected in the
strength of the cash flow, in our double digit earnings per
share growth and a recommended 9 percent increase in the final
dividend," Menezes said.
"This year we have again made a strong business stronger and
we remain on track to deliver our medium term guidance. "