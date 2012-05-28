* Diageo buys Brazilian cachaca brand for 300 mln pounds
By David Jones
LONDON, May 28 British drinks group Diageo
is buying a maker of Brazil's most popular spirit,
cachaca, for about 300 million pounds ($469 million), boosting
its expansion in fast-growing emerging markets while it fights
for a bigger prize in tequila.
The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff
vodka, which is aiming to get half of its sales from emerging
markets by 2015, said on Monday it had agreed to buy Brazil's
Ypioca from its family owners.
Ypioca is the third-biggest player in the market for
cachaca, a spirit made from fermented sugar cane also known as
Brazilian rum, and leader in the rapidly-expanding premium
segment of the market.
Cachaca accounts for about 80 percent of the volume of the
Brazilian spirits industry and, when mixed with ice, sugar and
lime makes the Brazilian cocktail Caipirinha.
Diageo, like other international drinks groups, is looking
to build its presence in emerging markets in order to offset
sluggish demand in austerity-hit Europe.
The group has long been in discussions with the owner of
Jose Cuervo tequila about taking a stake in the $3 billion-plus
valued No.1 tequila brand, with some sources saying progress in
the talks has slowed due to problems about the ultimate control
of the brand.
Diageo made no comment about its talks about Cuervo.
The group has also recently invested in businesses such as
Mey Icki in Turkey and ShuiJingfang in China to push up its
sales from emerging markets which currently account for nearly
40 percent of its global total.
Diageo said its cachaca acquisition is expected to be
earnings neutral in the first full year of ownership and cover
its cost of capital by year five, which analysts said put it in
line with recent deals. The British group did not give any
profit figures for the Brazilian business.
"Brazil is an attractive, fast growing market for Diageo
with favourable demographics and increasing disposable incomes.
The acquisition of Ypioca gives us the leading premium brand in
the largest local spirits category," said Diageo Chief Executive
Paul Walsh in a statement.
Diageo is buying the business from the family-owned Ypioca
Agroindustrial Limitada with its 160 year heritage in the
northeastern Brazilian state of Ceara. The deal gives it a
cachaca distillery, bottling plant and warehouse.
"We view this style of bolt-on emerging market deal
positively, offering local premium brand leadership as well as
distribution synergies over the mid-term for Diageo's
international spirits," said UBS analyst Melissa Earlam.
She calculated that Diageo paid a multiple of around 19
times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the business and estimates a 25
percent EBITDA margin on its 60 million pounds of annual sales.
Diageo shares were up 0.9 percent at 1,528 pence by 0845
GMT, broadly in line with the London stock market.