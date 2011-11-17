* Stands by medium-term sales, profit targets
* Sees sales growth in N. America; flat in Europe
* CEO sees more talks on Cuervo, no comment on Beam
* Expects '11 holiday season to be better than last year
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Diageo PLC (DGE.L), the
world's largest spirits company, expects sales growth in North
America to remain constant despite the challenging economy,
fueled by new products and a robust holiday selling season.
The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum
said it expects sales growth in this key market to continue at
its recent pace, which was 5 percent in the latest quarter and
3 percent in fiscal 2011, which ended in June.
"That range is what we see as pretty sustainable," Diageo
North America President Ivan Menezes told reporters ahead of an
analyst and investor day in New York on Thursday.
In August, Diageo set new targets to grow overall
underlying annual sales by 6 percent, improve margins, and see
double-digit percentage earnings growth in the medium term.
"If we have a reasonable state of affairs in the economy
... those goals -- whilst not being a walk in the park -- are
very, very doable," Paul Walsh. the company's CEO, said.
"We are definitely operating in a multispeed world but
business is going forward," he said.
"In Europe there are some high spots and low spots," Walsh
said, citing Germany and Russia as high spots. "We think we
will probably hold our business approximately flat there in the
near term."
That would be an improvement from the 3 percent decline
seen last year, Walsh said.
ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS
International sales have been fueled by faster-growing
markets in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.
The London-based group expects half of its turnover to come
from emerging markets by 2015, up from around 35 percent
currently. But Walsh said more emerging market acquisitions
could lead the company to exceed the goal.
Diageo is seen by many on Wall Street as a likely suitor
for the newly independent Beam Inc BEAM.N, which makes Jim
Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons.
When asked about the possibility, Walsh declined to
comment. However, he did remark on the distribution contract
Diageo has with the owners of Jose Cuervo tequila, which
expires in June 2013.
"I would much prefer to have more of an equity
participation than being a pure distributor ... but that's not
in my control," Walsh said.
He said he expects to have continuous discussions with the
Beckmann family owners about future options, including making
the terms of the agreement more attractive.
"I think it's fair to say that the terms and conditions of
the current agreement will need some revision from our
perspective," Walsh said. "I don't think we make enough money
out of the brand."
Diego also owns 34 percent of the Moet Hennessy drinks
group and Walsh said he does not foresee any moves there.
"This is something that will not change, really, unless the
owner of the 66 percent wants it to change," Walsh said,
referring to French luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA).
HOPING FOR A HAPPY HOLIDAY
North America represents one-third of Diageo's overall
sales and 40 percent of its profits. Diageo USA is looking at a
critical season as year-end holidays typically lift sales.
Larry Schwartz, president of Diageo USA, said in an
interview that this year's holiday season should be better than
last year, as consumers get used to the current environment.
Schwartz said new products such as peach-flavored Ciroc
vodka will drive growth. Diageo also launched "whipped cream"
and "fluffed marshmallow" flavored Smirnoff vodkas, on top of
other new products like Johnnie Walker Double Black Scotch
whisky and Guinness Black Lager.
"There's no reason for me to believe that the holiday won't
be on track with what we're projecting," Schwartz said. "And
we're projecting right now that it will be a good holiday, a
decent holiday."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Bernard Orr)