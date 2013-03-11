BRIEF-Neptune Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to termination of business of one of junket operators of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 11 Diageo, the world's biggest spirits group, said on Monday it was targeting annual cost savings of 60 million pounds ($90 million) through a review of its global supply operations.
The firm said responsibility for local operations will be transferred to 21 key markets and regional structures will be reduced.
It said the savings are expected to be achieved in three years at an overall cost of about 100 million pounds.
SYDNEY, June 1 Australian business investment rose modestly in January-March after four straight declining quarters while April's retail sales rebounded vigorously from a tepid start to the year.