LONDON, April 2 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits maker, said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire
control of United National Breweries beer business in South
Africa, buying the remaining 50 percent stake it did not already
own.
Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka, Johnnie Walker whisky
and Guinness stout, struck a deal in January 2013 to buy half of
the company, which owns United National Breweries' traditional
sorghum beer business in South Africa.
On Thursday it said it would pay an initial $22 million to
Pestello Investments Inc for the remaining half. The deal
includes a potential earn-out payment of up to $14 million and
is conditional on consent from the South African competition
authority.
