(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
LONDON Dec 16 Distill Ventures, part of spirits
giant Diageo, on Wednesday said it has invested in
Starward whisky, to help the Australian start-up boost its
production and expand into new export markets.
This marks the second whisky investment for Distill, which
was set up in 2013 to invest in early-stage brands and help them
grow. Last week, it announced an investment in Stauning Whisky,
based in Denmark.
It did not disclose the size of the investment.
Diageo, which owns the world's top-selling spirit brand,
Smirnoff vodka, as well as big names including Johnnie Walker
and Tanqueray, is responding to consumers' growing interest in
micro-distillers and craft spirits with its own new brands, as
well as with Distill Ventures.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason
Neely)