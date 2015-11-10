LONDON Nov 10 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits company, reiterated its performance targets on
Tuesday, ahead of a investor conference in New York.
The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer said trading
in the first four months of its financial year was in line with
its expectations and that it continued to target improved top
line growth, driven by stronger volume growth, and modest margin
improvement for the full year.
For the first half, it said it expected net sales in North
America -- its biggest and most profitable region -- to be down
2 percent, as it said in July, due to a change in the way it
ships new products.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)