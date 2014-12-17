(Adds details on Thanksgiving, industry sales)
LONDON Dec 17 Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo
forecast flat sales for the first half of its financial
year in the United States, its biggest and most profitable
market, after demand over Thanksgiving fell short of its hopes.
Shares in the world's largest spirits company, home to
Johnny Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, were down nearly 2
percent at 1,792 pence on Wednesday, after falling as much as
3.9 percent on remarks by its North American chief, Larry
Schwartz.
"Thanksgiving sales were OK but not as strong as we would
have hoped," Schwartz told investors on a conference call.
Even though "the next 17 days will really tell the story,"
Schwartz said he expected the region's sales to be "broadly
flat" in the six months through December compared with the
year-earlier period.
With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve, the
November-December period is critical for sellers of wine and
spirits.
Regarding profits, Schwartz said North America would not
deliver "anywhere near as much margin improvement" as it has
over the past two years, when margins increased by 300 basis
points.
Part of the reason for the weaker performance is that Diageo
is more heavily discounting Smirnoff vodka in the United States
as it aims to stem drinkers' migration to cheaper brands or
other drinks.
In addition, the entire spirits category has slowed,
Schwartz said, as the economic recovery remains uneven. The
overall spirits market is now growing at about 3 to 3.5 percent,
he said, which represents a slowing of as much of one percentage
point.
In order to stand out better on an increasingly crowded bar
shelf, Diageo has revamped Smirnoff's' packaging and marketing,
and is launching new products such as Smirnoff sours.
