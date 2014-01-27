LONDON Jan 27 Britain's Diageo, the
world's biggest spirits maker, has added to its tequila offering
with the acquisition of super-premium brand Peligroso, the
company said on Monday.
The deal comes three weeks after Diageo and
rapper-turned-business mogul Sean "Diddy" Coombs teamed up to
buy luxury U.S tequila brand DeLeon. Last year the group lost
sales and profit when it stopped selling Jose Cuervo, the
world's best-selling tequila.
Diageo said Peligroso, founded by two avid surfers, was
popular in the action sports and surfing scene of southern
California and would give the firm a foothold in super premium
$20-$40 tequila, the fastest growing tequila segment in the
U.S., according to Nielsen.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Diageo, whose other spirit brands include Johnnie Walker
whisky and Smirnoff vodka, let its distribution agreement with
Cuervo's owner, the Beckmann family expire after failing to get
an equity stake.
When announcing the joint acquisition of DeLeon on Jan. 8
Diageo's North America President Larry Schwartz told Reuters the
deal was not going to be the last in its tequila portfolio.
Shares in Diageo were down 0.6 percent to 1934.5 pence at
1250 GMT.