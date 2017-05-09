LONDON May 9 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits company, is stepping up its marketing in the
United States, starting in the second half of this year and
again next year, armed with a new programme of data analysis
that lets it spend more smartly.
Diageo is working hard to improve performance in the United
States, its biggest profit centre, particularly around Smirnoff
vodka, which is still losing market share despite improving
sales.
"The United States is very important for Diageo ... and one
of the first priorities for reinvestment," Chief Executive Ivan
Menezes told reporters on Tuesday after meetings with analysts
and investors.
A new method of gathering and analysing data is giving
Diageo a better idea of the returns it is making on various
investments, allowing the company to switch money around more
quickly.
"That better data and information really gives us much
greater confidence in where we should be upweighting our spend,"
said Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells. "And candidly
where we would look to cut back our spend."
The increased marketing will be concentrated on its main
brands, including Smirnoff vodka, Johnnie Walker whisky and
Captain Morgan rum. Next year the company will also spend more
on marketing Scotch whisky, its biggest product category.
The company said it achieved about 80 million pounds
($103.4 million) of savings last year in procurement, including
by reducing the number of advertising agencies it works with in
Europe from 36 to two. The company expects to increase
procurement savings this year.
Menezes also said that performance in the company's beer
business would improve this year, recovering after first-half
problems in Nigeria and a tax change in Kenya.
($1 = 0.7738 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)