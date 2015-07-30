LONDON, July 30 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits company, posted flat full-year sales and
weaker-than-expected earnings on Thursday, after grappling for
months with problems such as wholesaler destocking and pricing
pressure in vodka.
The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff
vodka and Guinness beer said organic net sales growth in the
full year ended 30 June was flat, as it was last year. Analysts
on average were expecting sales growth of 0.2 percent, according
to a consensus provided by the company.
Earnings per share before one-time items fell to 88.8 pence,
from 95.5 pence a year earlier. That was below analysts' average
estimate of 90.3 pence. The company blamed currency
fluctuations.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)