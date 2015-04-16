LONDON, April 16 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits maker, reported
slower quarterly trading on Thursday, hurt by tough comparisons
in Britain and retailers reducing inventory in Southeast Asia.
The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka and
Guinness beer said net sales in the three months to March 31,
the third quarter of its financial year, fell 0.7 percent.
The quarterly report is the last of its kind for Diageo,
which will do only half-year reporting from next financial year.
Sales fell 0.2 percent in the six months to the end of
December.
Analysts were hoping for signs of improvement in the United
States, Diageo's largest market for profit, especially after
more positive industry data from Nielsen.
Diageo's Chief Financial Officer in January said the company
was not yet feeling the benefit of an improving economic picture
but hoped to soon, as lower fuel prices meant more money to
spend on extras such as alcohol.
For its weaker performance, the company blamed a high
single-digit sales decline in Britain, due to a tough comparison
with last year that saw a buy up ahead of an expected duty
increase, regulatory changes in Indonesia and retailers keeping
less inventory in Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)