By Martinne Geller
LONDON Jan 26 Diageo, the world's
largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than
expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in
its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's
future performance.
The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka has
been working to reinvigorate the business after years of tepid
performance, with management changes and a greater focus on
retailers' sales rather than wholesalers.
"The turnaround is on track," said Exane BNP analysts.
Diageo reported sales growth of 4.4 percent in the six
months ended Dec. 31, above the average of analysts' estimates
for growth of 3.4 percent.
The company said it remained confident it could hit its
full-year target of "consistent mid single-digit top line growth
and 100 basis points of organic operating margin improvement in
the three years ending 30 June 2019".
Diageo's shares were up 4.7 percent at 2,242 pence by 0903
GMT.
"We regard these as a strong set of results and ... think
they go a long way towards justifying Diageo's confidence," said
RBC Capital Markets analysts.
Diageo said earnings per share, before one-off items, rose
21 percent to 62 pence, as higher operating profit and
favourable exchange rates more than offset the impact of
disposals and a higher tax rate.
