(Adds details, comments from CFO)
LONDON Jan 28 Spirits giant Diageo on
Thursday predicted a turnaround in its North American business,
saying that sales in its most profitable market would grow in
the second half of the year.
The maker of Johnnie Walker scotch, Smirnoff vodka and
Guinness beer has been struggling with weak performances for
several quarters, especially in vodka due to a current
preference for "brown spirits" such as bourbon and rum.
The company is working to improve its performance by
tweaking its business model to focus more on sales from
wholesalers to retailers, rather than its shipments to
wholesalers.
The change has put pressure on sales in the near term but is
designed to reduce industry inventories and better align the
company's shipments with consumer demand.
In the first half of its fiscal year which ended on Dec. 31,
Diageo's sales rose 1.8 percent on a like-for-like basis,
slightly better than analysts were expecting, according to
analysts at Nomura.
"These results signal an improvement in top-line momentum
and supports our view that the business is on the turn," Nomura
said.
North American sales fell 2 percent, in line with company
expectations. They were hurt by the sale of assets such as
Diageo's wine business as well as the timing of launches of new
Ciroc vodka flavours.
But North America "will be back to top-line growth in the
second half," Diageo's new chief financial officer Kathryn
Mikells said, adding that it had underperformed rivals in the
region.
On a reported basis, Diageo said net sales fell 5 percent to
5.6 billion pounds ($8 billion). Earnings per share came in at
56.1 pence.
For the full year, Diageo repeated its goal for volume
growth to drive stronger a top-line performance, with margins
improving slightly.
"I expect to see an overall improved top-line performance in
the second half, led by shipment growth in U.S. spirits,"
Mikells said in a presentation posted online. "Margin will come
in roughly flat in the second half."
Looking further ahead, Diageo reiterated that it expects
revenue to increase by a mid single-digit rate from fiscal 2017.
Diageo shares were down 0.3 percent at 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7015 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David
Clarke)