BRIEF-Coca-Cola Amatil says trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
LONDON Jan 30 Diageo, the world's biggest distilled spirits company, reported a 1.8 percent rise in sales for the half-year to December hurt by weakness in China, Thailand and Nigeria.
The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer said earnings before items were 62.6 pence per share.
Sales in emerging markets rose 1.3 percent.
