Motor racing-Honda to supply Sauber F1 team with engines from 2018
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
LONDON, April 17 Diageo reported a 1.3 percent decline in third-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by weakness in China and political instability in Thailand.
In the three months ended 31 March, the world's largest spirits company saw sales rise in North America, Western Europe and Latin America, but tumble 19 percent in the Asia Pacific region.
The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka has a stake in China's Shuijingfang, a maker of baiju, the native white spirit whose sales are being hammered by a government crackdown on gift-giving aimed at fighting corruption. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, though strong first-quarter earnings at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may buoy other producers there.