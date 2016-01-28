LONDON Jan 28 Spirits giant Diageo performed worse than its peers in the U.S. spirits market in the first half of its fiscal year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, pointing to a change in timing of new launches of Ciroc vodka.

"In terms of overall depletion growth we modestly underperformed the market," Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells told reporters. "Vodka is a point of weakness against the competition." (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)