LONDON, June 8 Shares in Diageo Plc, the
world's largest spirits maker, rose about 7 percent on Monday
following a report in the Brazilian press saying private equity
firm 3G Capital was considering a bid for it.
Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and his partners in
3G, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, are in the
initial stages of studying a buyout offer for Diageo, the Veja
newsweekly reported late on Friday, without saying how it
obtained the information.
The three former investment bankers helped build up Anheuser
Busch InBev into the world's biggest brewer. They
subsequently performed leveraged buyouts of Burger King and
Heinz, and are now merging Heinz with Kraft Foods.
But a leveraged buyout of Diageo would be the largest in
history and well beyond anything 3G has done, said Jefferies
analysts, who estimated that the buyout firm would need to raise
$73 billion in equity, assuming a 30 percent premium to Diageo's
stock price and 6 times leverage.
"What might be more likely is that 3G might be contemplating
supporting a move for Diageo by AB InBev, in which Lemann and
Telles have substantial stakes," Jefferies said, adding that AB
InBev might see synergies in selling beer and spirits.
Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin
and Guinness beer declined to comment on the Brazilian report,
which could not be independently verified.
A New York-based spokesman for 3G could not immediately be
reached for comment outside of normal working hours.
Belgium-based AB InBev, which was also not immediately
available to comment, does frequent acquisitions and has long
been rumoured to be eyeing rival brewer SABMiller.
Diageo is smaller than SABMiller, making a deal more
affordable, and would also offer margin enhancement
opportunities through cost cuts, said Bernstein analysts, adding
also that there are parts of Diageo that could be sold off to
pay back debt.
Media reports earlier this year said Diageo was already
considering the possible divestment of its Gleneagles Hotel for
around 200 million pounds ($305 million) and its wine business.
Diageo shares were up 6.8 percent at 1880 pence at 0935 GMT.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Pravin Char)