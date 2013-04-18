BRIEF-B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes
* B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes
LONDON, April 18 Global drinks group Diageo said a strong performance and higher prices in U.S. spirits, its biggest business, led it to a 4 percent growth in organic net sales, balancing out consumer weakness in Brazil and Nigeria.
The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness stout said overall volumes were down 1 percent in the three months to end-March but that it had benefitted from a strong price/mix and a small positive impact from foreign exchange.
"Given our market positions and geographic diversity we remain confident that Diageo's performance continues to be in line with our medium term guidance," said Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to pursue the $5 billion sale to Bahrain of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and related equipment, which was held up last year by concerns about human rights, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire investor William Ackman told investors that betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was a "huge mistake" and apologized "deeply and profoundly" for losing so much of his shareholders' money on the investment.