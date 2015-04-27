By Sumeet Chatterjee
| MUMBAI, April 27
MUMBAI, April 27 The board of Indian spirits
maker United Spirits Ltd, majority-owned by Britain's
Diageo Plc, has begun a procedure to remove its chairman
and former owner Vijay Mallya due to alleged financial
irregularities in the company.
Mallya has denied the allegations and said in a statement to
Reuters on Monday he would not resign as chairman.
The development is the latest to hit Diageo, which has faced
a legal battle and a failed tender offer since it paid a high
price in 2012 for United Spirits, hoping that India's
increasingly wealthy consumers will spend more on alcohol.
The United Spirits board said it had "lost confidence" in
Mallya -- "without making any determination as to fault or
culpability" -- after an inquiry into the company's financial
accounts in the past few years found irregularities.
If Mallya refuses to resign, the board will recommend that
shareholders remove him, Anand Kripalu, who was named the
company's CEO by Diageo last year, said in a letter to the stock
exchanges on Saturday.
"The inquiry also suggests that the manner in which certain
transactions were conducted, prima facie, indicates various
improprieties and legal violations," he wrote.
Kripalu said the report, submitted to the United Spirits
board after the auditor's inquiry, showed that between 2010 and
2013, funds were allegedly diverted from the company to some of
Mallya's group firms, including Kingfisher Airlines.
Mallya said in his statement that the auditor's report was
based on "half truths and twisted facts", adding Diageo had
taken four months for its due diligence of United Spirits before
taking control of the company.
"It is, therefore, surprising that such prior period matters
have become the basis for actions today," Mallya said. "I do not
intend to resign as a Director of USL and shall pursue the
contractual obligations with Diageo PLC."
Diageo said on Monday it had certain contractual obligations
to retain Mallya as chairman, subject to certain conditions.
Under the takeover pact, Mallya will continue in the role for as
long as his group firm United Breweries Holdings owns
at least 1.3 million United Spirits shares.
It currently owns more than 4 million shares of United
Spirits, the latest stock exchange data show.
Diageo said on Monday it would consider its agreements with
Mallya and United Breweries in view of the inquiry report and
the materials provided to it.
Mallya, who styles himself as 'King of the Good Times,' sold
most of his shares in United Spirits and gave management control
to Diageo at a time when his Kingfisher Airlines had been
grounded by debts, safety concerns and unpaid staff.
But he played down any link between the United Spirits sale
and problems at his airline.
