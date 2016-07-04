(Corrects final paragraph to show brand already sold in UK)
LONDON, July 4 Britain's Diageo, maker
of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, has invested for
the first time in a non-alcoholic spirits brand.
It said on Monday that its Distill Ventures unit, which
backs entrepreneurs and start-ups, has taken a stake in the
Seedlip brand.
"We recognise the opportunity of non-alcoholic drinks," said
Helen Michels, Global Innovation Director of Diageo's Futures
Team. "We continue to explore and invest in this area."
Diageo already sells non-alcoholic brands Guinness Zero in
Indonesia, Guinness Malta in Africa and Orijin Zero in Nigeria.
Seedlip, which is distilled with herbs, spices and other
ingredients, is currently sold in the UK and expects to expand
to other select cities in Western Europe and the United States
later this year.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)