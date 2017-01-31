Jan 31 Diageo will launch a new blended
Irish whiskey called Roe & Co, the world's largest distiller
said on Tuesday.
The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said
it would invest 25 million euros ($26.76 million) over three
year to build a distillery in Dublin, nearly two years after it
pulled out of the Irish whiskey market.
It expects production to begin in the first half of 2019.
In 2015, Diageo swapped its Bushmills Irish whiskey brand
for Cuervo's 50 percent stake in their Don Julio premium tequila
joint venture to regain its leading position in tequila.
Demand for Irish whiskey has been growing, particularly in
the United States, and has driven sales of France's Pernod
Ricard, which sells Jameson Irish whiskey.
Diageo recently reported half-year sales which topped
expectations helped by improvements in its U.S.
business.
It has been working to reinvigorate the business after years
of tepid performance, with management changes and a greater
focus on sales to retailers rather than wholesalers.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
