LONDON, June 6 Drinks giant Diageo is to
invest over 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in scotch whisky
production over the next five years to meet growing demand from
the emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa and
create hundreds of new jobs.
The maker of Johnnie Walker, J&B and Bells whisky brands
said it plans to build a new malt distillery, expand a number of
its other distilleries and develop plans for a second new
distillery if global demand is sustained at expected level.
The group, which is the largest producer of scotch whisky
with around a third of the market, added on Wednesday that it
also plans to invest in substantial new whisky warehouses.
Diageo Chief Executive Paul Walsh said its brands had
achieved sustained growth over recent years from Boston to
Beijing, led by its top brand Johnnie Walker.
"We expect that success to continue, particularly in the
high growth markets around the world, which is why we are
announcing this major investment in scotch whisky production,
committing over 1 billion pounds in the next five years, to
seize that opportunity for global growth," he said in a
statement.