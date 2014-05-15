LONDON May 15 Diageo would be
interested in buying good brands of Mexican tequila or Colombian
aguardiente if any were available, a senior executive said on
Thursday, as the world's largest spirits maker continues to
expand its portfolio.
The maker of Johnnie Walker scotch and Smirnoff vodka has a
long track record of buying local spirits brands as a way to
build scale and distribution in emerging markets. It bought
Ypioca cachaca in Brazil, Mey Icki raki in Turkey and most
recently, launched a bid to nearly double its stake in India's
United Spirits.
In January, it announced deals for the Peligroso and DeLeon
tequila brands, but said on Thursday it was on the lookout for
more.
Also attractive is Colombian aguardiente, a clear spirit,
though most of the brands are controlled by the government, said
Alberto Gavazzi, president of Diageo Latin America and
Caribbean.
"If it ever becomes available and it does two things for us
... we would be interested," Gavazzi said on a conference call
with analysts.
Any opportunity would have to "provide a much more solid
route to consumer in Colombia and/or offer brands that we can
expand and generate more equity, not only in Colombia but
internationally".
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Keiron
Henderson)