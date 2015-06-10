June 10 Industrial lighting products maker
Dialight Plc warned that 2015 underlying operating
profit would be significantly below expectations, hurt by a
slowdown in the rate of orders for its lighting unit from the
United States and Europe.
The company, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips
, also said that results for the first half would be
lower than a year earlier.
Dialight said the newly appointed CEO Michael Sutsko would
lead a strategic review of the business to evaluate the
company's operations, supply chain, and product development.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)