June 10 Industrial lighting products maker Dialight Plc warned that 2015 underlying operating profit would be significantly below expectations, hurt by a slowdown in the rate of orders for its lighting unit from the United States and Europe.

The company, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips , also said that results for the first half would be lower than a year earlier.

Dialight said the newly appointed CEO Michael Sutsko would lead a strategic review of the business to evaluate the company's operations, supply chain, and product development. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)