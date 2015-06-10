* Warns of shortfall in FY revenue due to oil and gas hit
By Esha Vaish
June 10 British industrial lighting products
maker Dialight Plc warned that this year's underlying
operating profit would be significantly below expectations, hurt
by a fall in orders at its key lighting unit from the United
States and Europe.
Shares in the company, which was once part of the Dutch
giant Philips, slumped 39 percent to their lowest in
more than four-and-a-half years. The stock was the top
percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Dialight said it expected a shortfall in full-year revenue
due to a delay in orders since April at its lighting unit,
largely by oil and gas customers, and that results for the first
half would be lower than a year earlier.
Canaccord Genuity analysts lowered their 2015 forecast for
revenue by 11 percent to 174.1 million pounds ($268.8 million)
and adjusted operating profit by 27 percent to 15.5 million
pounds.
The lighting division, which makes energy-efficient LED
lighting for industrial and hazardous markets, accounted for
nearly 63 percent of the company's 2014 revenue.
A quarter of the division's revenue came from the oil and
gas projects that includes retrofitting to replace lighting
instruments that are reaching the end of their economic life.
"Even though the economics of swapping into LED are very
good for operating costs, they do require an upfront investment
and most of the oil and gas customers at the moment are very
cautious about how they deploy their capital expenditure plans,"
Non-Executive Chairman Bill Ronald said on a conference call for
analysts and investors.
Oil and gas companies, hurt by a price rout, have cut
spending budgets by an average 10-15 percent, put projects on
hold and are hesitating to seal new contracts with product and
service providers.
"A slowdown in orders since April in the key lighting
division is clearly unnerving, given that the benefits of their
lighting products haven't changed and the highlighted connection
with the oil and gas sector slowdown is hardly new," N+1 Singer
analyst Trevor Griffiths wrote in a note.
Griffiths put his forecast and recommendation under review.
Dialight said Michael Sutsko, who joined as chief executive
on June 1, would lead a strategic review of the business to
evaluate the company's operations, supply chain and product
development, and that he would provide an update in the Autumn.
The Newmarket-based company's shares were down 35 percent at
487 pence at 0939 GMT.
($1 = 0.6478 pounds)
