July 21 Industrial lighting products maker Dialight Plc said pretax profit for the first half of the year rose 6 percent on continued strength in its lighting unit.

The company, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips , said group revenue for the period ended June 30 rose 18.4 percent to 70.9 million pounds. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)