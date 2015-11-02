FRANKFURT Nov 2 Dialog Semiconductor on Monday asked shareholders to vote in favour of a planned $4.6 billion takeover of U.S. peer Atmel at a general meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, after weak quarterly result have raised concerns about the deal.

Dialog, whose shares have fallen more than a quarter since the deal was announced in September, last week posted lower-than-expected sales for the third quarter. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)