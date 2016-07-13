COLOMBO, July 13 Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka's leading mobile phone operator, said Supun Weerasinghe would become its chief executive next year as the incumbent CEO takes a regional role at its parent Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd.

Weerasinghe, currently CEO of Bangladesh-based Robi Axiata, will return to Dialog in the fourth quarter as its deputy CEO before taking up the top role, Dialog Axiata said in a filing to Colombo Stock Exchange late on Tuesday.

Hans Wijesuriya, its present CEO, who took over as regional CEO for Axiata Group's South Asia operations since early 2016, will remain on the board of Dialog Axiata, the company said.

Weerasinghe, who joined Dialog in 1999, was its chief operating officer and later chief strategy officer of the Axiata Group, before becoming the CEO of the No.2 mobile player in Bangladesh. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)