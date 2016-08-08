COLOMBO Aug 8 Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka's biggest mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata Group, on Monday reported an 18.55 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended June 30.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Net profit/(loss) 2,286.5 1,928.7 Revenue 21,064.6 17,744.5 Earnings per share (basic, in rupees) 0.28 0.23

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005.

Foreign investors hold 93.92 percent of the total issued shares in the company, led by Axiata Investments (Labuan) Ltd, which holds 83.32 percent, as of June 30, 2016.

Dialog is the fifth-largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of 88.8 billion rupees ($610.31 million), accounting for 3.37 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Colombo Stock Exchange, latest data shows. ($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)