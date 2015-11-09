FRANKFURT Nov 9 Activist hedge fund Elliott
disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intends to
vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
Elliott said it believed the planned transaction would harm
Dialog's value and it urged other Dialog shareholders to also
vote against the takeover at the shareholders' meeting on Nov.
19.
Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy U.S. peer
Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German company seeks
to expand its industrial product portfolio.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by G Crosse)