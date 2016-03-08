FRANKFURT, March 8 Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor issued a first-quarter revenue outlook below analysts' expectations as it signalled a continuing softening of the smartphone market.

The company, which relies heavily on deliveries of smartphone chips to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, said on Tuesday that it expects first-quarter revenue of between $230 million and $245 million.

The top end of that range was below the most pessimistic analyst estimate of $250.4 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The average expectation was for a 13.6 percent year-on-year fall to $268.8 million, with individual estimates ranging between $250.4 million and $326 million.

Dialog attributed the lower than expected outlook to a slower smartphone market as well as cyclical seasonal sales patterns.

Shares in the company were down 6.5 percent in early trade, compared with a 1.2 percent decline for the European technology index.

Dialog in January has already issued guidance for a single-digit rise in full-year revenue for 2016, citing an expected recovery in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)