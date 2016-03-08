FRANKFURT, March 8 Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor issued a first-quarter revenue outlook
below analysts' expectations as it signalled a continuing
softening of the smartphone market.
The company, which relies heavily on deliveries of
smartphone chips to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co, said on Tuesday that it expects first-quarter
revenue of between $230 million and $245 million.
The top end of that range was below the most pessimistic
analyst estimate of $250.4 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The average expectation was for a 13.6 percent year-on-year
fall to $268.8 million, with individual estimates ranging
between $250.4 million and $326 million.
Dialog attributed the lower than expected outlook to a
slower smartphone market as well as cyclical seasonal sales
patterns.
Shares in the company were down 6.5 percent in early trade,
compared with a 1.2 percent decline for the European technology
index.
Dialog in January has already issued guidance for a
single-digit rise in full-year revenue for 2016, citing an
expected recovery in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)