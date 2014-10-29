FRANKFURT Oct 29 German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor said on Wednesday its third-quarter
operating profit rose 61 percent as makers of smartphones and
tablets, who use its chips were increasing production.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
excluding special items, rose to $51.7 million beating the
average of $41 million in a Reuters poll.
Dialog makes chips which manage power consumption of
consumer gadgets such as smartphones and tablets. Apple
and Samsung Electronics are among their main
customers.
"We have successfully delivered the first phase of the steep
ramp of new products for our customers. Now the focus turns to
pushing ahead with completing that ramp in what will be a
very busy end of the year for us and our customers," Dialog's
Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli said in a statement.
The company said it expected full year revenue of between
$1.11-1.15 billion, while gross margins are expected to improve.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)