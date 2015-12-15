BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 15 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor slashed its quarterly revenue guidance, citing weaker-than-expected demand at its Mobile Systems segment, which makes chips used in mobile phones like Apple's big-screen iPhone.
Dialog said on Tuesday it now expects revenue in its fourth-quarter to come to $390 million to $400 million, down from a previous forecast of $430 million to $460 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by John Miller)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.