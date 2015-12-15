FRANKFURT Dec 15 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor slashed its quarterly revenue guidance, citing weaker-than-expected demand at its Mobile Systems segment, which makes chips used in mobile phones like Apple's big-screen iPhone.

Dialog said on Tuesday it now expects revenue in its fourth-quarter to come to $390 million to $400 million, down from a previous forecast of $430 million to $460 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by John Miller)