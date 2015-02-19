(Adds outlook, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 19 German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor posted a strong increase in
fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expected another
year of "good growth" in 2015, but said that its results are
typically weaker in the first half than later in the year.
Dialog said on Thursday that quarterly earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, rose to $118
million, beating even the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters
poll with an average forecast of $109 million.
"Given our current visibility, we expect 2015 to be another
year of good growth," the company said in a statement, adding
that revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the
second half of the year.
Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer
electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Its
main customers include Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
Dialog expects revenue in the current first quarter of
between $265 million to $300 million. For the full year the
company expects gross margin to remain broadly stable at last
year's 44.5 percent. Last year gross margin, excluding special
items was 45.3 percent.
Last month it had reported a 24 percent rise in
fourth-quarter sales on the back of surging demand for its chips
used in mobile phones, such as Apple's big-screen iPhone, which
reported record sales in the holiday shopping season.
