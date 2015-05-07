FRANKFURT May 7 German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor on Thursday raised its profitability
outlook for the full year after publishing a
better-than-expected first quarter operating profit on strong
demand for its products from smartphone makers.
Dialog said it expected gross margin for the full year 2015
to be slightly above last year's 45.3 percent. Earlier, it had
guided for a stable gross margin.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding
special items, rose to $71 million, Dialog said on Thursday,
beating the average estimate of $53.7 million in a Reuters poll.
Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer
electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.
Apple and Samsung Electronics are among its
main customers.
Apple last week reported better-than-expected revenues and
profits as it sold more iPhones in China than in the United
States for the first time, while Samsung said demand for its new
flagship smartphones the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge was
strong. ]
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)