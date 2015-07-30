FRANKFURT, July 30 German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor on Thursday reported better-than
expected second-quarter results thanks to continued strong
demand for its products from smartphone makers.
Dialog said it expected its gross margin for 2015 to be
above last year's 45.3 percent.
"Given our current visibility, we expect 2015 to be another
year of good growth driven by a solid ramp of high volume new
products. Revenue performance will be weighted towards the
second half of the year," the company said in a statement.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding
special items, rose to $71.2 million, beating even the most
optimistic estimate of $66 million in a Reuters poll, which had
an average estimate of $58.2 million.
Dialog, which also said its finance chief would step down,
makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic
devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.
Apple and Samsung Electronics are among
its main customers.
Dialog shares were up 0.9 percent by 0715 GMT, broadly in
line with the German technology index.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)