FRANKFURT, July 30 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Thursday reported better-than expected second-quarter results thanks to continued strong demand for its products from smartphone makers.

Dialog said it expected its gross margin for 2015 to be above last year's 45.3 percent.

"Given our current visibility, we expect 2015 to be another year of good growth driven by a solid ramp of high volume new products. Revenue performance will be weighted towards the second half of the year," the company said in a statement.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, rose to $71.2 million, beating even the most optimistic estimate of $66 million in a Reuters poll, which had an average estimate of $58.2 million.

Dialog, which also said its finance chief would step down, makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.

Apple and Samsung Electronics are among its main customers.

Dialog shares were up 0.9 percent by 0715 GMT, broadly in line with the German technology index. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)